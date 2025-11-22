Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu Dies At 37 In Tragic Road Accident In Mansa

Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu died on Saturday, November 22, 2025, after a tragic road accident. He was 37. As reported by PTC, the crash occurred on the Mansa-Patiala road while he was on his way back to his village.

Reports state that his car collided with a truck, leaving the vehicle completely crushed. Sidhu died on the spot.

News of Harman Sidhu’s sudden death has shocked his fans and the music industry. He is survived by his wife and daughter. His father passed away a year and a half ago.

His family has not shared any official statement on social media about his demise.

Advertisement

Who is Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu?

Harman Sidhu was a well-known Punjabi singer from Khiala village near the Mansa district in Punjab. He rose to fame with the hit song Paper Ya Pyar with Miss Pooja, and he went on to deliver several other popular tracks, including Bebe Bapu, Babbar Sher, Koi Chakkar Nai, and Multan VS Russia.

He had 3,742 followers on Instagram and 18k followers on Facebook. He also ran a YouTube channel called Harman Sidhu Music, which had 13.1k subscribers.