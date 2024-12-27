Published 13:07 IST, December 27th 2024
Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 22: Allu Arjun Film Surpasses Stree 2, Baahubali 2, Gadar 2 To Become Highest 3rd Week Grosser
Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Collection: The Allu Arjun starrer has been wreaking havoc at the ticketing counter ever since its release on December 5.
Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Collection: The Allu Arjun starrer hit the big screens on December 5 and has been creating box office records ever since. A sequel to the 2021 film, it is directed by Sukumar and also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. At the end of week 3 of the theatrical run, the Allu Arjun starrer has minted a staggering ₹1120.25 crore in domestic collection, as per Sacnilk.
Pushpa 2 registers another record at box office
Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 does not seem to slow down at the box office. Despite being marred with various controversies and several releases after it, the film remains the top choice for cine-goers. Pushpa 2 registered another record by raking in more than ₹100 crore in the Hindi version in the third week of release. The Christmas holiday pushed the third week past ₹100 crores and it remained solid during the weekdays.
Pushpa 2 minted ₹ 103.3 crore in Hindi in the third week alone. The Hindi version of the Sukumar directorial has amassed a total of ₹724.9 Cr, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film. As per experts, the film is likely to cross the ₹800 crore mark in Hindi.
Pushpa 2 surpasses Stree 2, Gadar 2, Baahubali 2 and Jawan
Before Pushpa 2, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 held the record of being the highest-grosser Hindi movie in week 3. The horror comedy minted ₹72.20 crore, as per Sacnilk. The other three films in the top 5 are - Baahubali 2, Gadar 2 and Jawan.
Amid many records, Baahubali 2 also remains the third highest week 3 grosser in Hindi with ₹69.75 crore collection. Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 (2023) minted ₹63.35 crore and Atlee's Jawan (2023) ranks fifth with ₹52.06 crore collection in week 3, only in Hindi language.
