Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 22: Allu Arjun Film Surpasses Stree 2, Baahubali 2, Gadar 2 To Become Highest 3rd Week Grosser

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Collection: The Allu Arjun starrer hit the big screens on December 5 and has been creating box office records ever since. A sequel to the 2021 film, it is directed by Sukumar and also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. At the end of week 3 of the theatrical run, the Allu Arjun starrer has minted a staggering ₹1120.25 crore in domestic collection, as per Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2 registers another record at box office

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 does not seem to slow down at the box office. Despite being marred with various controversies and several releases after it, the film remains the top choice for cine-goers. Pushpa 2 registered another record by raking in more than ₹100 crore in the Hindi version in the third week of release. The Christmas holiday pushed the third week past ₹100 crores and it remained solid during the weekdays.

Offiical poster of Pushpa 2 | Image: IMDb



Pushpa 2 minted ₹ 103.3 crore in Hindi in the third week alone. The Hindi version of the Sukumar directorial has amassed a total of ₹724.9 Cr, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film. As per experts, the film is likely to cross the ₹800 crore mark in Hindi.

Pushpa 2 surpasses Stree 2, Gadar 2, Baahubali 2 and Jawan

Before Pushpa 2, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 held the record of being the highest-grosser Hindi movie in week 3. The horror comedy minted ₹72.20 crore, as per Sacnilk. The other three films in the top 5 are - Baahubali 2, Gadar 2 and Jawan.

Pushpa 2 Hindi beats Baahubali 2, Gadar 2, Stree 2 and Jawan | Image: IMDb