Published 11:41 IST, November 9th 2024
Pushpa 2: Leaked Photo Confirms THIS Actress In Dance Number Opposite Allu Arjun
Sreeleela, who was last seen in Guntur Kaaram, is set to feature in Pushpa 2: The Rule, where she is performing in the most awaited item song with Allu Arjun.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sreeleela To Perform Item Song With Allu Arjun In Pushpa 2, LEAKED Photo From Sets Goes Viral | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
11:41 IST, November 9th 2024