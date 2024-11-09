sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan Bomb Blast | India-Russia Ties | Donald Trump | Elon Musk | US Elections |

Published 11:41 IST, November 9th 2024

Pushpa 2: Leaked Photo Confirms THIS Actress In Dance Number Opposite Allu Arjun

Sreeleela, who was last seen in Guntur Kaaram, is set to feature in Pushpa 2: The Rule, where she is performing in the most awaited item song with Allu Arjun.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sreeleela To Perform Item Song With Allu Arjun In Pushpa 2, LEAKED Photo From Sets Goes Viral
Sreeleela To Perform Item Song With Allu Arjun In Pushpa 2, LEAKED Photo From Sets Goes Viral | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

11:41 IST, November 9th 2024