Pushpa 2 Vs Jawan Box Office 1st Weekend: Day-By-Day Collection, Lifetime Records, Trends

Pushpa 2 Vs Jawan Box Office: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has been smashing box office records ever since its release on December 5. The Hindi biz alone touched ₹300 crore nett marking, surpassing the record-breaking run of Jawan. As the sequel of Pushpa looks to top the collections of Baahubali 2, KGF 2 and other South movies that minted big bucks for the Hindi dubbed versions, here's how it beat Jawan every step of the way in its opening weekend.

Pushpa 2 has become the biggest opneihng Hindi film, beating Jawan | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

Jawan 1st weekend collections detailed

Released on September 7, 2023, Jawan became the biggest Hindi opener of all time by collecting ₹62.3 crore. The collections dipped ₹45 crore on Friday, ₹66.45 crore on Saturday and ₹69.75 crore on Sunday. The first-weekend collection of the film was ₹243.5 crore with the biz peaking on Sunday.

Vijay Sethupathi in a still from Jawan | Image: YouTube Screengrab

In all languages in India, Jawan minted ₹341.6 crore in the opening weekend.

Pushpa 2 ahead every step of the way

Pushpa 2 has made record-breaking collections in Hindi alone. The figures were touching the ₹300 crore mark in India by the end of the first weekend (4 days) and will cross the milestone on Monday. According to Taran Adarsh, Pushpa 2 has become the fastest film to enter the ₹300 crore club (Hindi), beating Jawan, Pathaan and Animal.

Pushpa 2 poster featuring Allu Arjun | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X