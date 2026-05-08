Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 7: Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Surpasses ₹50 Crore Mark In First Week

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection: Riteish Deshmukh starrer made a promising start in India. Over the weekend, the film performed well, but soon after Monday arrived, the numbers declined. However, it didn't break the spirit and remained steady, surpassing the ₹50 crore mark in the opening week.

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 7

According to Sacnilk, the historical action film, which was released in two languages, Marathi and Hindi, earned ₹4 crore across 6,128 shows in India on the seventh day. This brings total net collections to ₹52.65 crore and India's gross collections to ₹62.42 crore. In Marathi, the film earned ₹2.75 crore and in Hindi, ₹1.25 crore.

Raja Shivaji recorded 25.14 per cent overall Marathi occupancy on Thursday, with the highest reported in Pune (32 per cent).

Helmed by Riteish, the film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire. The film chronicles his life before becoming a Chhatrapati in 1674 and takes place before his eldest son, whose valour was portrayed in the hit film Chhaava.

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Interestingly, Riteish and Genelia D'Souza's sons, Riaan and Rahyl, portrayed a younger version of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Raja Shivaji.

This film has become Riteish's highest-grossing film as a director (in its opening week). The actor marked his directorial debut with Ved in 2022. The movie went on to become a superhit and collected around ₹73 crore during its run.

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Riteish Deshmukh reacts to the overwhelming response for Raja Shivaji

Speaking to ANI, Riteish reflected on the emotional connection of his film with the viewers, highlighting how families, including grandparents and young children, are coming together to watch films based on the historical figures such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. "When I see people taking their families, making groups, taking their grandparents, there are a lot of people who have never seen a film, they are taking their grandchildren. New parents, a one-year-old child, and a two-year-old child feel that the first film of their life should be Raja Shivaji, especially the film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. They are making their own videos by going inside. After going inside, everyone feels something. After coming out, they make a video and post it, telling you to watch this film," he said.