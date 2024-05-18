Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao starring Srikanth Bolla is currently running in theatres. The actor essays the role of the eponymous industrialist in the biopic drama. The film, which released in theatres on May 10, has been doing decent business at the box office. In a recent interaction, the actor talked about the time he lost a project to a star kid.

Rajkummar Rao on being an outsider in the film industry

Addressing the insider-outsider debate in the film industry, Rajkummar said that he was also advised to attend Bollywood parties in order to make connections with the industry bigwigs. The actor added to him it doesn’t matter if one comes from a film family as long as the person has talent. Having said that, he reveals there has been times he lost work to a star kid due to their connection in the industry.

Rajkummar said, “I was supposed to do a film, but then suddenly I was not in that film overnight. Somebody who is known and happened to be a star kid got that part. My mind I think it was not fair. Just because you can control things, you know people, you can make some calls, it is being unfair. That film never got made eventually. That guy was an insider but he could have also been an outsider who is successful and could do the same to you.”

What’s next for Rajkummar Rao?

Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Helmed by Sharan Sharma, the movie also stars Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. The film is touted to be a cricket drama that will show Janhvi as a cricketer, who is a fan of former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The makers have kept the plot of the film under wraps.

Mr and Mrs Mahi will mark Rajkummar's second collaboration with Janhvi . Previously, they worked on the horror-comedy film Roohi (2021), in which Janhvi played a ghost. The movie is produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions and will hit the theatres on May 31.