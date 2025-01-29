Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama Box Office Collection Day 6: Iconic Anime Plummets Further

Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama Box Office Collection: The iconic movie made its debut at the Indian theatres on January 24. The film received a positive critical response but it did not translate into box office results. The anime was released in Hindi, English, Telugu and Tamil.

The movie opened to a decent ₹0.35 crore. The collection of the Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama remained at less than ₹1 crore on all days, the first Sunday when it raked ₹1.2 crore. The business of the movie took a severe hit on the first Monday.

Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama raked in ₹0.21 crore on Monday. On Tuesday, the collections dropped further with just ₹0.13 crore in its kitty. On the sixth day of release, the anime has minted only ₹11 crore, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. The movie has amassed a total of ₹2,8 crore in India in its six-day theatrical run.

The iconic Indo-Japanese animated film, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, made a spectacular debut on January 22 at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj where a special screening of the film was held for over 200 school children. The children were introduced to the anime based on Valimiki’s Ramayana for the first time. This historic event coincides with the first anniversary of the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

What is interesting is that this is the first time that a film has made a pre-release debut at the Maha Kumbh festival. This historic event at the Maha Kumbh Mela aligns with the festival's profound spiritual significance. The Maha Kumbh mela, which is held every 12 years at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, offers an auspicious platform to introduce this cinematic retelling of Lord Rama's journey. Directed by Koichi Sasaki and Ram Mohan, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is a notable and internationally acclaimed work in cinematic history because of how it combines the richness of Indian storytelling traditions with fine Japanese artistry. The animated film has triggered huge expectations and has caught the attention of not just film buffs and film critics but also even India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.