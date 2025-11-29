Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Announce First Pregnancy On Their 2nd Anniversary: A Little Wild One Is On The Way…

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Announce First Pregnancy On Their 2nd Anniversary: Little Wild One Is On The Way… | Image: X

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Pregnancy: On November 29, the Bollywood couple took to their social media account to share a sweet surprise with their fans while marking their 2nd anniversary. Raneep Hooda and Lin Laishram announced that they are expecting their first child two years after their marriage. Randeep Hooda is married to Manipuri actress and model Lin Laishram in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in November 2023.

The duo shared a joint post on social media to announce the pregnancy with a sweet caption that read, “Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way 🐯❤️♾️.”

The couple’s announcement met with a whiff of congratulatory wishes in the comment section from friends, colleagues and fans across the country.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s relationship timeline

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram first met at Motley, Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group, and slowly fell in love. They reportedly moved in together during the lockdown and made their relationship Instagram official in 2022. On November 29, 2023, they exchanged vows in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Imphal, Manipur.

