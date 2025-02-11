Ranveer Allahbadia Controversies: Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' Video To Goa Drowning, A Look At YouTuber's Mess

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps is in the headlines as he faces severe backlash after losing over 2 million subscribers due to a controversy involving offensive comments on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent, a satirical take on India’s Got Talent. However, this isn’t the first time the podcaster has sparked outrage with inappropriate remarks and behaviour.

When Ranveer Allabadia’s YouTube channel got hacked, netizens suspected PR Stunt

In September 2024, hackers launched a major cyberattack on Ranveer Allahbadia, seizing control of his YouTube channels and deleting all their content. They renamed BeerBiceps' main channel to "@Elon.trump.tesla_live2024" and his personal channel to "@Tesla.event.trump_2024."

The hackers replaced his podcasts and interviews with old streams featuring Elon Musk and Donald Trump. Consequently, YouTube removed both channels, displaying the message, "This page isn't available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else," when users attempted to access them.

What drew significant attention, however, was Ranveer’s reaction to the hack. He posted, "Celebrating my two main channels being hacked with my favourite food. Vegan burgers. Death of BeerBiceps met with Death of diet." In another Instagram story, he wrote, “Is this the end of my YouTube career? Was nice knowing you all.” These remarks sparked online controversy, with some calling the incident a PR stunt.

When Ranveer Allahbadia recalled being trolled for making a video on Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ transformation

In a conversation with ANI, Ranveer recalled facing backlash for his comments about Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s physical transformation in the film Dangal. He later apologised to Aamir.

In a 2016 video, Ranveer discussed the lengthy process of bodybuilding and mentioned the use of steroids by celebrities.

Reflecting on the incident, he said, “I had made a video that went viral. It was about Aamir Khan’s Dangal transformation. And I spoke about perhaps that the fitness angle is not as natural as is being projected online. That video went viral. We got a wave of hate and that was just new for me to see. It was a new life experience.”

He added, “I was sitting at about 50,000 subscribers. I did look at that as an opportunity at the age of 23. I know fitness, I’m known as a fitness content creator, might as well talk about this because this is the new age of digital content. In retrospect, it was a good move for my career, but I do regret it a little bit in terms of targeting Aamir Khan, irrespective of the topic that we spoke about.”

Ranveer admitted his regret and shared how he later apologised to the superstar. “I met him later on in life, I apologised to him.”

Explaining further, he said, “I realised that I was trying to do a, called forced collab or second-hand collab. We’re basically using someone else’s name, sometimes critically, to get a burst of growth on your own YouTube channel, which we see a lot of nowadays, these kinds of forced collabs. So anyway, that was the first time hate affected me.”

When Ranveer Allahbadia got roasted for his Hitler analogy

One of Ranveer’s podcast episodes on The Ranveer Show, titled "World War 2 – Abhijit Chavda On Hitler, Conspiracies & Untold Outcomes", faced criticism after a Twitter user highlighted a controversial analogy. In the episode, Ranveer's guest remarked, “Hitler was an evil man, but who isn’t," sparking backlash online.

The episode, released around 2022, featured Ranveer in conversation with an expert guest to delve deeper into World War 2, beyond conventional historical narratives. The discussion covered the timeline, key figures, and wartime atrocities. Ranveer claimed to offer a “neutral perspective” while acknowledging Nazi crimes. However, some social media users recently revisited his comments about Adolf Hitler, labelling them insensitive and offensive.

The controversy escalated on Twitter, with one user stating, “I crosschecked this with the video where he says, ‘I would like to take a neutral perspective.’ This is a good reminder as any that objectivity is irrelevant in the context of irrefutable morality. Highlighting Hitler is not edgy, it’s immoral…because killing people is wrong." Another user expressed disbelief, asking, “Is this for real?!"

Ranveer Allahbadia and his girlfriend's drowning incident got trolled

In December 2024, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, and his girlfriend were swimming in Goa when they nearly drowned. A family of swimmers, including an IPS officer and his IRS wife, rescued them. Netizens criticised the incident, labelling it a PR stunt.

Recently, Ranveer Allahbadia faced backlash for his controversial comments on comic Samay Raina’s YouTube show, India’s Got Latent. His remarks sparked outrage on social media, reigniting debates about regulating online content. In a viral clip, Allahbadia posed an inappropriate question to a contestant: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop?”