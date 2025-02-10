Ranveer Allahbadia of Beer Biceps Gets Roasted for Obscene Binary on Parental Intercouse, Internet is Rightfully Unforgiving | Image: X

New Delhi: Popular content creator Ranveer Allahbadia, widely known as BeerBiceps, has come under fire for a controversial comment made during an episode of comedian Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent.

The episode, which featured popular content creators like Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid), took an uncomfortable turn when Ranveer asked a question that many viewers found deeply inappropriate.

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever", Ranveer asked a contestant, during the show.

His question sparked outrage across social media, with many lambasting the show and its creators for normalising vulgar content.

Zero Sense of Responsibility, Neelesh Misra Calls Out Content Creators

Journalist and author Neelesh Misra shared a clip of the incident on X (formerly Twitter), expressing his disappointment with the show and its creators.

“Meet the perverted creators who are shaping our country’s creative economy. This content is not designated as adult content—it can be easily accessed by a child if the algorithm takes them there. The creators or the platform have zero sense of responsibility", Misra wrote on X.

He further added, “Decency is not incentivised in India by platforms or audiences, and creators are stooping lower and lower for audience reach and revenue.” ”

The incident triggered a wave of reactions online, with many users expressing their discontent.

One user wrote, “I am unsubscribing from @BeerBicepsGuy and @ReheSamay now. I joined YouTube for inspiring sports videos and followed them for fun, but I can’t see them ruining our youth with this nonsense.”

Another user criticised Ranveer’s content strategy, stating, “BeerBiceps is a bot. Just spouts whatever is fed into him by his handlers. That content is decided by an algorithm. Will start making fun of himself if that gets traction. The sheer lack of personality is astounding.”

Broader Concerns About Creator Accountability

The controversy has also reignited discussions about the accountability of content creators.

An X user commented, “Nobody has spoken such nonsense on a large platform like the self-proclaimed intellectual, BeerBiceps the clown. The so-called Dharma preacher is once again proving his 200% literacy.”

Another user linked the incident to a larger pattern, saying, “I always said that Ranveer Allahbadia is a tharki opportunist. He, Samay Raina, and others like Dhruv Rathee, Akash, and Zubair belong to the same gang. They have the same agenda. Ranveer is an expert at acting innocent.”

Contradiction in Public Persona

Adding to the outrage, netizens pointed out the stark contrast between Ranveer’s usual public image and his controversial remark.

Known for sharing insights on spirituality, self-improvement, and motivation, Ranveer’s comment on the show left many of his followers disappointed.

This contradiction has made the incident even more jarring for his audience, with many questioning how a figure often associated with positivity and inspiration could make such a remark.

Ranveer Allahbadia & His Team Yet to Respond