Ranveer Allahbadia Puts Out ‘Rebirth’ Post In Latest PR Stunt After Filthy Comments On Parental Sex

BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia announced his return to YouTube after months of turbulence in his career due to his filthy remake of ‘parental sex’ in a controversial show India’s Got Latent. The YouTube influencer described his comeback as a “new blessed chapter" while calling it a ‘rebirth.’ On to this, netizens have brutally bashed his PR stunt and labelled him a “hypocrite.”

Ranveer Allahbadia's ‘rebirth’ PR Stunt getting bashed

Ranveer Allahbadia shared a series of photos on Instagram. The first photo featured his team and close friends, followed by one showing him quietly working on his laptop. Another photo included his grandmother and his dog. Alongside the pictures, Ranveer captioned them, “Thank you to my loved ones Thank you universe A new blessed chapter begins – Rebirth (sic)."

However, netizens criticised him while accusing him of doing a PR stunt due to his controversial comments about his parents and his use of the term 'rebirth' in the podcast announcement caption.

One user commented, “What rebirth is he gone mad or what.” Another wrote, “Would you rather go underground & cry or come back stronger & stop this downfall forever?” A third added, “Zero improvement in choice of words.”

What was the India’s Got Latent controversy?

India's Got Latent controversy blew up after Ranveer Allahbadia's crass and perverted comments were objected to by various sections on social media and the authorities. Subsequently, summons were issued to over 50 people who have been involved with the YouTube show, including Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchalani, Jaspreet Singh (part of the controversial episode), Raghu Ram, Rakhi Sawant and more.