Ranveer Allahbadia Should Be Jailed For 2 Years, Bollywood Expert Simi Chandoke Tells Arnab

New Delhi: Bollywood expert Simi Chandoke has demanded that Ranveer Allahbadia should be behind bars for making perverted comments on parents' sexual life on a YouTube show India’s Got Latent. YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia sparked a massive outrage across the internet after he used “obscene language” on the show.

Putting her viewpoint forward, Simi Chandoke on the debate with Republic Media's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said that Ranveer Allahbadia deserves to go to jail for two years as he has taken all the spiritual followers of Sadguru and all the leading monks who used to come to his channels on his podcast and his followers on a ride and what he has done is down right unacceptable."

“And if we are wondering why YouTube is not being very active about taking a decision on him or put away his podcast or shut down his channel, that’s because he and his partner are earning a lot of money for the platform,” she said.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has a set of rules for the news channels and a Censor Board for the film industry but people like Ranveer Allahbadia are getting away scott-free because he is generating crores and crores of rupees of income for YouTube.

What's the controversy around Ranveer Allahbadia?

The controversy began when Allahbadia, known for his YouTube channel BeerBiceps, made offensive remarks during a recent episode of 'India's Got Latent'.

This comment caused outrage, leading to reactions from various industry bodies, including the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) who strongly condemned the same.

In a statement, AICWA condemned Allahbadia's remarks, calling them "abhorrent" and "disrespectful" to societal and family values.

AICWA's official statement read, “The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) vehemently condemns the reprehensible and offensive remarks made on the YouTube show India's Got Latent. Such disgraceful content is utterly unacceptable and poses a significant threat to the moral fabric of our society.”

The association further demanded a complete ban on the show, alongside legal action against those responsible.

"We call upon all actors, filmmakers, directors, and technicians to immediately cease any collaboration with individuals involved in this show, including host Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia," AICWA stated.

Ranveer Allahbadia apologises

Facing a massive outrage, Allahbadia issued a public apology in a video saying he acknowledged that his comments were inappropriate and insensitive.

He admitted that the remark was not only inappropriate but also lacked humour. Allahbadia also said that comedy was not his forte, expressing regret over his lapse in judgment.

"My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," Allahbadia said.

He also addressed concerns about his influence on younger audiences, promising to use his platform more responsibly in the future. "Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," he added.