Rashmika Mandanna, Dia Mirza, Raveena Tandon Stand With Hyderabad Students Protesting Against Gachibowli Deforestation

Tension flared at the University of Hyderabad yesterday as police clashed with students protesting against the Congress -led Telangana government's plan to redevelop 400 acres of land near their campus. This led to a huge outrage as the police were accused of dragging students by their hair and assaulting them while they advocated for environmental concerns. Now many actresses’ from the industry including Rashmika Mandanna , Raveena Tandon and Dia Mirza voiced their support for the protesters marching against Gachibowli deforestation.

Rashmika Mandanna, Raveena Tandon reacted to Gachibowli deforestation

On April 2, Rashmika Mandanna shared a news post by IndianIdiot on her Instagram story, criticising the Congress-led Telangana government for using force against University of Hyderabad (UOH) students protesting to protect the institution’s land. Expressing her disappointment, she wrote, “I just saw this..heartbroken. I am sorry but this is not right. It’s not ok!” She is not the only one from the industry to speak out against this.

Dia Mirza came in support of Hyderabad University’s protesting student

Actress Dia Mirza has also come out to support students protesting against the redevelopment of 400 acres of land next to Hyderabad Central University. Urging the need for a sustainable future, she has called for the preservation of the forest in Gachibowli.

"Students are raising their voices for a future where nature thrives. Forests, not IT parks, offer young people a chance at a sustainable tomorrow. 'Development' at the cost of biodiversity is DESTRUCTION. Save Kancha Forest in Gachibowli, Hyderabad," she wrote.

On 1 April, authorities deployed dozens of bulldozers to clear the land under police protection. Officers used batons and dragged students by their hair as they protested against the destruction.