Ram Charan is currently in the midst of wrapping up the last leg of filming for the much-awaited, and equally delayed Shankar Shanamugham film, Game Changer. Post wrapping up the same, the actor will be commencing work on RC 16. RC 16 will see the RRR actor come together with Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently in the midst of wrapping up filming for the Jr NTR starrer Devara.

RC 16: All You Need To Know



RC 16 will be marking Ram Charan's sixteenth film on the celluloid. The official announcement for the same was made back in 2023. Recently, producer Boney Kapoor revealed how daughter Janhvi Kapoor will be featuring opposite Ram Charan as the female lead for RC 16. Incidentally, this will mark the actress' second Telugu project post the Jr NTR starrer Devara - helmed by Koratala Siva, the latter will be marking the actress' Telugu debut.

RC 16 is being helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, known for his work in films Uppena and Rangasthalam - the latter of which incidentally starred Ram Charan. The latest addition to RC 16's crew is cinematographer Rathnavelu. The announcement of Rathnavelu joining the film was made on the occasion of the latter's birthday on February 24. Also starring Shiva Rajkumar as the antagonist, RC 16 is being bankrolled by Vriddhi Cinemas, Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers banners. The musical score for the film is being composed by AR Rahman.

RC 16 has entered its pre-production



Reports suggest RC 16 will carry the theme of sports at its core against a rural back drop. As per a 123Telugu report, Buchi Babu Sana and Rathnavelu are currently in the midst of scouting locations for their film, a search which has led them to North Coastal region of Andhra Pradesh.

More updates on the film's timeline and projected release date are awaited.