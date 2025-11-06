Renowned Actress And Singer Sulakshana Pandit Dies At 71

Mumbai: Renowned Bollywood singer and actress Sulakshana Pandit breathed her last on Thursday at the age of 71. The veteran of the Indian music industry, known for her captivating performances and melodious voice, had been battling illness for some time, and her passing has left a void.

Tributes have poured in from fans and colleagues, mourning the loss of a talented artist who left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Born into a musical family, Sulakshana Pandit's journey in the entertainment industry began at a young age. She was the sister of the famous music composer duo Jatin-Lalit, and her talent was evident from the start. She made her acting debut in 1975 with the film Uljhan, alongside Sanjeev Kumar, and went on to star in numerous iconic movies, including Hera Pheri, Apnapan, Khandaan, and Waqt Ki Deewar.

Sulakshana's singing career was equally impressive, with over 30 songs in Bollywood films to her credit. Her soulful voice and emotional delivery earned her the Filmfare Best Female Playback Award in 1975 for the song ‘Tu Hi Saagar Hai Tu Hi Kinara’ from the movie ‘Sankalp’. Her last recorded song was in the 1996 release ‘Khamoshi The Musical’, composed by her brothers Jatin-Lalit.

Even though her professional life attained great success, Sulakshana's personal life was marked by tragedy. Her unrequited love for Sanjeev Kumar, who rejected her proposal, left her heartbroken and led to a life of solitude. The actress never married and withdrew from the film industry after Sanjeev Kumar's passing in 1985.

Her fans were left shattered after the reports of her demise surfaced. A fan tweeted, "Sad news for the world of Hindi cinema and music. The talented singer and actress Sulakshana Pandit ji passed away at the age of 71. She had been unwell for a long time. Her sweet voice and simplicity will always be remembered. May God grant peace to her soul. Om Shanti."