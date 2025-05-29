Republic Confronts Dino Morea As Mumbai EOW Probes Actor's Links To ₹65 Crore Mithi River Scam | VIDEO

Bollywood actor Dino Morea found himself at the centre of a disarray on Wednesday, as he was summoned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police for the second time in connection with the ₹65 crore Mithi River desilting scam. Morea, accompanied by his brother Santino, appeared at the EOW office for interrogation, where he was captured, resorting to evasive action when confronted by Republic Media Network.

On his way out after questioning from the EOW office, a Republic journalist attempted to question the ‘Housefull 5’ actor about the case and his alleged connection to middleman Ketan Kadam, who was arrested alongside another accused, Jai Joshi. However, Morea, who attempted to evade cameras by hiding behind a face mask, allegedly struck the camera and ran away from the media personnel.



The actor and his brother were summoned for questioning for the second time in three days, according to a police official. Both appeared before EOW officials at the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office in south Mumbai and recorded statements.

The EOW's investigation has revealed that Morea and his brother had repeated phone conversations with Kadam, leading to suspicions about their role in the alleged scam. The probe has also discovered suspicious transactions involving the arrested accused, prompting the EOW to scrutinise Morea's involvement in these financial dealings.



The scam is believed to involve financial irregularities in the rental of silt pusher machines and dredging equipment by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Officials claim that Kadam and Joshi overcharged the civic body for these machines. They also suspected that the scam was orchestrated in conspiracy with executives from Matprop and BMC's Storm Water Drains department.



Earlier, the EOW filed a case against 13 individuals, including civic officials and contractors, for their alleged roles in the scam related to the desilting of the river that flows through the city and empties into the Arabian Sea.