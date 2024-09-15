Published 21:43 IST, September 15th 2024
Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey Fails To Bring Out Horror In Story Inspired By Nithari Killings
The Nithari killings were much more horrific when read on paper. Even on TV news, an air of shock and awe prevailed. Sector 36 is a lost opportunity.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Sector 36 is streaming on Netflix | Image: Netflix India/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
21:43 IST, September 15th 2024