Right Before Oscars: ARMY Flays Emilia Perez Star Karla Sofia Gascon's 'Well Timed' Apology To BTS Over Wild Racist Comments

Karla Sofía Gascón is nominated at the 97th Academy Awards for her role in Emilia Perez | Image: AP

Karla Sofía Gascón, the Oscar-nominated trans actor and star of the movie Emilia Pérez, has issued an apology for her old posts on social media that denigrated Islam, called George Floyd “a drug addict and a hustler” and racially targeted the popular K-pop group BTS.

Old posts from Gascon’s account on X resurfaced this week, some going as far back as 2016, that took aim at Muslims’ dress, language and culture in her native Spain. She also suggested that Islam be banned. Furthermore, her comment on BTS incited fury among fans of the boy band.

Karla Sofía Gascón in a still from Emilia Perez | Image: AP

What Karla Sofía Gascón said about BTS?

Among her other outrageous comments, one in particular posted on X in 2021 gained attention as she mentioned BTS. “I’m fed up with the fact that every time I go looking for important news on Twitter, I get 200 of the f*cking Chinese BTS or 200 touching their d*cks,” Gascón wrote.

However, as the since-deleted posts gained traction on social media, the actress apologised in a comment to Variety. “As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness,” she said.

Face-saving ahead of Oscars 2025?

Karla Sofía Gascón made history as the first transgender performer to be nominated for the Oscar for best actress, helping make Emilia Pérez the most nominated film going into next month’s show. Netflix will be hoping the controversy doesn’t derail the film’s Oscar chances.

Karla Sofía Gascón interacts with fans in Mexico City during the promotions of Emilia Perez | Image: AP