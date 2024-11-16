Published 22:41 IST, November 16th 2024
Rima Das Says Popularity Of Village Rockstars Wasn’t Reason For Sequel
Filmmaker Rima Das chose to create a sequel to her 2017 film, Village Rockstars, based on its unique narrative and popularity, rather than its success at the Academy Awards.
- Entertainment News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Village Rockstars | Image: IMDb
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
22:41 IST, November 16th 2024