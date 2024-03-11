Updated March 11th, 2024 at 09:45 IST
RRR Roars At Oscars 2024: SS Rajamouli's Film Part Of Best Stunts In Cinema Tribute AV
SS Rajamouli’s magnum Opus RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR found a special mention at the 96th Academy Award held in California on March 11 IST.
RRR | Image:IMDb
RRR victory at the Oscars may have been last year but the film has not slipped away from the Academy’s mind just yet. SS Rajamouli’s magnum Opus found a special mention at the 96th Academy Award held in Dolby Theatre, California on March 11 IST. The movie makers have now reacted to the academy’s recognition for the movie.
The makers shared the video with the caption, "Glad that @TheAcademy included #RRRMovie action sequences as part of their tribute to the world’s greatest stunt sequences in cinema."
