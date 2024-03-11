Advertisement

RRR victory at the Oscars may have been last year but the film has not slipped away from the Academy’s mind just yet. SS Rajamouli’s magnum Opus found a special mention at the 96th Academy Award held in Dolby Theatre, California on March 11 IST. The movie makers have now reacted to the academy’s recognition for the movie.

And again, a sweet surprise for us… 🔥🌊



Glad that @TheAcademy included #RRRMovie action sequences as part of their tribute to the world’s greatest stunt sequences in cinema. pic.twitter.com/TGkycNtF2I — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 11, 2024

The makers shared the video with the caption, "Glad that @TheAcademy included #RRRMovie action sequences as part of their tribute to the world’s greatest stunt sequences in cinema."