×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 15:38 IST

RRR Running Packed Houses In Japan, SS Rajamouli's Film Tickets Sell Out Within A Minute

RRR has been running successfully in theatres in Japan since late 2022. On March 18, a special screening of the film will be held with Rajamouli in attendance.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Edited by: Akanksha Arora
RRR
RRR | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

RRR fever continues to triumph in the global market. Released in 2022, the film is still stirring conversations across the globe. The SS Rajamouli directorial magnum opus will have a special screening in Japan on March 18. The screening would be attended by the filmmaker himself and was sold out within a minute.

RRR still running strong in theatres in Japan 

The official handle of team RRR took to their X (formerly Twitter) account to share an update on the film’s theatrical run in Japan. As per the official handle, the Ram Charan- Jr NTR film has been running successfully in theatres for more than 1.5 years. Ahead of the film’s special screening on March 18, all tickets have been sold out. 

The official account of the film posted the news by writing, “It's been close to 1.5 years since the theatrical release in Japan. Since then, it's still running in theatres, and the show on March 18th sold out in less than a minute.” Previously, team RRR including actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR and the director promoted the film in Japan in 2022. On MArch 18 SS Rajamouli will attend a screening of the film in the country and will also interact with Japanese fans. 

RRR finds special mention at Oscars 2024 

RRR's victory at the Oscars may have been last year but the film has not slipped away from the Academy’s mind just yet. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus found a special mention at the 96th Academy Award held in Dolby Theatre, California on March 11 IST. 

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling took to the stage for a segment paying tribute to stunt performers in cinema. The Fall Guy co-stars called the crew behind stunts “unsung heroes” as they presented an AV on the greatest stunt sequences in cinema. Several scenes from SS Rajamouli’s RRR appeared in the AV. Reacting to the same the movie makers shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “And again, a sweet surprise for us… 🔥🌊 Glad that  @TheAcademy included #RRRMovie action sequences as part of their tribute to the world’s greatest stunt sequences in cinema.”

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 15:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vande Bharat Train

India Forged Wheels

a minute ago

5 Best Pre Schools in India: Top Play Schools For Your Kid

a minute ago
Squat Exercises For Your Next Gym Day

Different Squat Exercises

a minute ago
Shreyas Iyer

Shreyar Iyer's injury

2 minutes ago
Anto Antony

Anto Antony on Pulwama

2 minutes ago
US Congress

US house on ByteDance

2 minutes ago
Amit Shah On CAA

People Can Apply After CA

4 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Atlee's New Film A6

4 minutes ago
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir

VIP Visit In Ram Mandir

6 minutes ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika's Tokyo Diaries

8 minutes ago
India news

India News LIVE: Atique

8 minutes ago
Andrew McCarthy produces image of Moon with inverted colours to highlight magma flow

Astrophotographer Andrew

11 minutes ago
Prime Minister Modi in LCA Tejas

India's defence reforms

13 minutes ago
Umpiring howler in CK Nayudu Trophy final

Umpiring howler

15 minutes ago
Cong Politicizes Pulwama Again, Says ‘Modi Govt Orchestrated the Attack to Win Polls’ | LIVE

India News LIVE

16 minutes ago
Aamir Khan

Aamir On His Acting Debut

19 minutes ago
TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew

ByteDance’s TikTok woes

21 minutes ago
Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Films On OTT

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. One Nation, One Election: 10 Takeaways From Kovind Panel Recommendations

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Kisan Mahapanchayat: Farmers Gather in Delhi, Security Heightened | LIVE

    India News4 hours ago

  3. Centre transfers Air India building to Maharashtra govt

    Business News5 hours ago

  4. Parched Monkeys Enter Residential Complexes in B'luru, BBMP Offers Help

    India News5 hours ago

  5. Balkrishna Industries shares fall on reports of Income Tax raids

    Business News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo