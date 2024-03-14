RRR Running Packed Houses In Japan, SS Rajamouli's Film Tickets Sell Out Within A Minute

Advertisement

RRR fever continues to triumph in the global market. Released in 2022, the film is still stirring conversations across the globe. The SS Rajamouli directorial magnum opus will have a special screening in Japan on March 18. The screening would be attended by the filmmaker himself and was sold out within a minute.

RRR still running strong in theatres in Japan

The official handle of team RRR took to their X (formerly Twitter) account to share an update on the film’s theatrical run in Japan. As per the official handle, the Ram Charan- Jr NTR film has been running successfully in theatres for more than 1.5 years. Ahead of the film’s special screening on March 18, all tickets have been sold out.

It's been close to 1.5 years since the theatrical release in Japan. Since then, it's still running in theaters, and the show on March 18th sold out in less than a minute.



Absolute RRRAMPAGE… ❤️ #RRRinJapan #RRRMovie https://t.co/hnR9RoTGQR — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 13, 2024

The official account of the film posted the news by writing, “It's been close to 1.5 years since the theatrical release in Japan. Since then, it's still running in theatres, and the show on March 18th sold out in less than a minute.” Previously, team RRR including actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR and the director promoted the film in Japan in 2022. On MArch 18 SS Rajamouli will attend a screening of the film in the country and will also interact with Japanese fans.

RRR finds special mention at Oscars 2024

RRR's victory at the Oscars may have been last year but the film has not slipped away from the Academy’s mind just yet. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus found a special mention at the 96th Academy Award held in Dolby Theatre, California on March 11 IST.

And again, a sweet surprise for us… 🔥🌊



Glad that @TheAcademy included #RRRMovie action sequences as part of their tribute to the world’s greatest stunt sequences in cinema. pic.twitter.com/TGkycNtF2I — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 11, 2024

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling took to the stage for a segment paying tribute to stunt performers in cinema. The Fall Guy co-stars called the crew behind stunts “unsung heroes” as they presented an AV on the greatest stunt sequences in cinema. Several scenes from SS Rajamouli’s RRR appeared in the AV. Reacting to the same the movie makers shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “And again, a sweet surprise for us… 🔥🌊 Glad that @TheAcademy included #RRRMovie action sequences as part of their tribute to the world’s greatest stunt sequences in cinema.”