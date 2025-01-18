Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Viral Artwork Depicts How Brutal Stabbing Incident Unfolded At Saifeena's Home On Fateful Night

Saif Ali Khan is currently undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital after suffering injuries in a knife attack at his residence. Doctors confirmed on Friday that the Devara actor is "doing very well" and showing speedy improvement. The incident has sent shockwaves to the country and sparked speculations about the event. Based on up-to-date information by Bandra Crime Branch officers regarding the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, a professional illustrator named Uday Mohite created a hypothetical storyboard to visually explain the possible sequence of events at Saif Ali Khan’s residence. The artwork is now going viral.

Artwork pieces that narrate Saif Ali Khan’s horrific stabbing incident, go viral

On Friday, January 17, a professional digital illustrator Uday Mohite took to his Instagram account to share his recent artwork related to Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case. The designer posted a 10-slide collage depicting a horrific home invasion, claiming it represents a possible sequence of events.

In the caption, the artist shared a detailed note. He speculatively explained the situation that might have happened leading to the stabbing. He made the art piece and the storyboard according to the updates coming in the media from the mumbai crime branch. The post quickly went viral, sparking criticism from netizens who accused him of insensitivity for illustrating such a sensitive topic.

Kareena Kapoor recorded her statement about Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident

On Friday, a team of cops recorded the statement of Kareena Kapoor, who was present in the house during the brutal attack. Kareena said in her statement that when the attack happened, the children and women were sent to the 12th floor, Saif tried to save the women and children.