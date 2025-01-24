Saif Ali Khan's Attacker's Police Custody Extended Till January 29

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police took the accused Shehzad to Bandra Court today, January 24, for the extension of custody. He was sent to police custody for five days following the attack on Saif Ali Kha. He sneaked into Saif and Kareena Kapoor's house during the wee hours of January 16 in the wake to demand ransom by holding Jeh hostage. However, his plan failed as Saif intervened, protecting his family. On seeing the actor, he stabbed him multiple times and then fled through the fire escape staircase. It was after 70 hours of attack, he was arrested near Thane.

Since then, Police embarked on several details during interrogation, such as he is a Bangladeshi national, his motive behind entering Saif's house and more.

Court extends Saif attacker's police custody

Bandra Magistrate Court on Friday extended the police custody of the accused, who allegedly stabbed actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence last week, till January 29. The court observed that there is substantial progress in the matter and to investigate other consequential aspects is necessary. The offence is serious and triable by the sessions court. Such investigation is necessary even for ascertaining the innocence of the accused so taking all facts into account the submissions pertaining to the notice under BNSS section 35 don't apply. Nothing from the records inferred that arrest is illegal, the court observed.

Mumbai Police had sought further custody of the accused, suspecting involvement of more accomplices in the stabbing case, per ANI. The police said that the suspect was not cooperating with the sources of the weapon which he used for the crime. The police further added that they needed to do the facial recognition match with CCTV footage and for this, they needed the accused in custody. "We are still to receive his shoes which he wore during the crime," the police added.

Has Saif Ali Khan recorded his statement?