Saif Ali Khan's Attacker First CCTV Video Surfaces, Accused Seen On Staircase

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's attacker first CCTV visual has surfaced, hours after the accused seriously injured him by stabbing 6 times at his residence. According to police, Saif Ali Khan was attacked after he spotted and confronted an intruder who entered his residence in Mumbai's Bandra with a motive of robbery. In the video released by the police captured in neighbours CCTV camera and accessed by Republic Media Network, the accused is seen on the staircase and it appears that he's trying to escape after seriously injuring the actor.

In an upsetting incident, Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence who stabbed him 6 times. Reportedly, the crime took place when one of the house help at the actor's residence spotted the intruder and raised an alarm. Saif Ali Khan took this into notice and confronted the intruder who ended up injuring him seriously by stabbing 6 times.

Saif rushed to hospital in auto post Wednesday midnight

Saif was then rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital in an auto by son Ibrahim as no cars were available to take him to the hospital. These turn of events happened between 2-3 AM.

Saif Ali Khan out of danger

According to Lilavati Hospital doctors, Saif Ali Khan underwent a surgery during which the doctors removed a 2.5 inch knife from the spinal cord. The medical bulletin said Saif has suffered thoracic spinal cord injury but is out of danger, stable and recovering well.

Accused motive behind trespassing Saif's house unknown