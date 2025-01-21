Published 08:51 IST, January 21st 2025
Saif Ali Khan's Health Update: Actor To Discharge From Lilavati Hospital Today After Routine Checkup
Saif Ali Khan will have his last routine checkup and tests between 10:30 and 11:00, after which he will be discharged in the afternoon.
Saif Ali Khan's Health Update: The actor, who was attacked multiple times by an intruder at his Bandra residence, is recovering at Lilavati Hospital. In the latest update, the doctor has confirmed that the actor will be discharged today, January 21. Saif Ali Khan will have his last routine checkup and tests between 10:30 and 11:00, after which he will be discharged in the afternoon.
Multiple fingerprints of the accused have been collected from various spots as part of the probe into the January 16 knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, police said.
Khan was repeatedly stabbed by the intruder inside his apartment at the Satguru Sharan building in upscale Bandra on Thursday, necessitating surgery.
