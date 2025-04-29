Samantha Fan Builds Temple For Actress On Her Birthday, Netizens Joke, 'Urvashi Rautela Must Be Crying In A Corner'

Samantha is one of the most followed Tollywood celebrities in India. The actress celebrated her 38th birthday on April 28, and a fan made a one-of-a-kind gesture to show his devotion to the actress, quite literally. A video doing the rounds on social media shows a man from Andhra Pradesh building a temple in Samantha's name.

A fan of Samantha's named Sandeep built a temple for her in the Alapadu village of the Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh. In the video, idols of the Kushi actress could be seen placed on a pedestal, likening her to the almighty. Sandeep even admitted to praying to the idol. The temple was integrated on April 28, on the occasion of Sam's birthday. Along with building a temple, the fan also arranged a food donation drive for the children in the town. He also cut a cake to celebrate the actress's birthday. As per reports, Sandeep built the temple after being ‘inspired’ by Samantha's work for years.

Fans gesture for Samantha sparks meme fest on social media

While the gesture by Samantha's fan is one-of-a-kind, it gave the internet the perfect opportunity to make jokes. Some expressed their awe at the level of ‘celebrity worship’ in the Southern parts of India. Others, who were in disbelief with the scale of display of affection, alleged that the temple must have been funded by the actress herself.

A temple built for Samantha | Image: X

Select social media users also linked the temple construction to Urvashi Rautela's recent comment. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, on his podcast, the Daaku Maharaaj actress claimed that fans of NBK, Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi have already constructed a temple for them in the South and so her fans should do it too. She said, “I have worked with megastar Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan Garu, and NBK over the last 1.5 years. They also have temples for them in the South, so my fans should do the same.” Her comments immediately went viral online.