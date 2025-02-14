Samay Raina Has THIS In Common With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Allu Arjun - We Bet You Won't Be Able To Guess!

Samay Raina is currently in legal soup over some controversial comments made on his parody show India's Got Latent. Crass remarks by panelist Ranveer Allahbadia, popular on YouTube as BeerBiceps, about parents and sex on Raina's reality show have sparked massive outrage, leading to complaints from several persons. A case was registered on Monday in Guwahati by a resident there for alleged promotion of obscenity in a publicly accessible online show. The Maharashtra Cyber, a cyber and information security division, and Mumbai police are also probing the matter. Meanwhile, Samay's old clips in which he spoke about his life, the Latent show and career, among other things are also surfacing gradually.

Samay Raina is the host and creator of India's Got Latent | Image: X

There is also a surge in interest in the comedian, who rose to fame after winning season 2 of Comistaan in 2019. An interesting detail about Samay has come forth and it connects him to film actors, Puhspa 2 star Allu Arjun and Bollywood's blue-eyed beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Samay has this in common with Aishwarya and Allu Arjun

A quick glance at Samay Raina's Instagram handle reveals that he has 6.3 million followers on the social networking app. Although, he follows only one person, that is Rakhi Sawant. The actress and reality TV show participant has appeared on Samay's now-controversial show as well, as a panelist. Interestingly, Allu Arjun and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also follow 1 person on Instagram - their respective spouses, Sneha Reddy and Abhishek Bachchan.

Samay Raina's rise to fame

Samay is a Kashmiri Pandit. Apart from comedy, he has played a pivotal role in making chess popular among youth. He has a passion for the sport and discusses it extensively in his live streams. Samay did engineering from Pune in Printing. However, in many of his standup acts, he shared that Printing Engineering had nothing much to offer and he drifted towards stand-up comedy, given his natural flair for comebacks and dry humour.

Samay Raina is a YouTuber and stand up comic | Image: Samay Raina/Instagram