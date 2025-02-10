Samay Raina's Outrageous Joke On Differently Abled India's Got Latent Contestant Viral Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent is infamous for stirring controversies. The reality show that is a platform for stand-up comics and artists is known for profanity and unparliamentary language. However, matters went out of hand in the latest episode when comments of sexual nature, incestuous jokes, stereotypical remarks and discriminatory statements were passed off as humour. Amid the massive backlash faced by Ranveer Allahbadia for his perverted and lewd question to a question, a video of Samay Raina has gone viral online.

Samay Raina's joke on differently abled Latent contestant draws flak

Samay Raina is infamous for making ‘dark jokes’ of a sexual and insulting nature in the name of comedy. In the latest episode of India's Got Latent, a differently abled man appeared on the show. When asked what he does, Karn Shah, the contestant stated that he has been training dogs to assist differently abled people.

Samay Raina made light of this situation, which did not sit well with social media users. The contestant shared that he has brought his dog with him on the show and demonstrated how he makes him remove his socks and other basic chores. However, when Karn was giving prompts to his dog to remove his sock, Samay made a joke about removing pants. The suggestive remark did not sit well with social media users.

Maharahtra CM assures strict action against India's Got Latent and Ranveer Allahbadia

Maharastra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has come down heavy on Ranveer Allahbadia's comment on India's Got Latent. For the unversed, the YouTuber asked a contestant on the show an incestuous question relating to parental intercourse. His comments went viral online and questions are being raised on censorship and the breach in limits of freedom of speech.