Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Now Has A Pakistani Copy, Netizens Debate Over Originality

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent is one of the most trending shows in India. A parody of talent hunt shows like India's Got Talent, Latent's popularity is growing with each episode that the comedian drops on his YouTube channel. As the show gains widespread popularity among the Indian youth, a Pakistani version of the show has also started airing. It is titled Talent Got Pakistan. As clips from the Pakistani version of Latent went viral, many trolled the content creators there for "copying" every hit show that India came up with. On the other hand, some contested that Samay's show is not itself original.

Talent Got Pakistan will air on YouTube | Image: YouTube screengrab

Clips from Talent Got Pakistan go viral

Content creator Junaid Akram has created Talent Got Pakistan. Clips of the show are already viral on social media. Samay's fans have called out Pakistanis for copying his show. Meanwhile, many shared that India's Got Talent is not an original show and is a copy of Kill Tony of the US. It features comedian Tony Hinchcliffe and Brian Redban and the band with celebrity guests. The format is to judge contestants based on their talents that are put on display in front of the panel in under one minute.

Tanmay Bhat and others react to Talent Got Pakistan

In the past, Pakistani content creators have created their version of Roadies. Now, with Talent Got Pakistan launching on YouTube, Indians were upset with the lack of originality in the neighbouring country. Tanmay Bhat, who was one of the judges during an episode of India's Got Latent, acknowledged that the Pakistani version of the show Talent Got Pakistan has been made.

A still from India's Got Latent | Image: YouTube screengrab