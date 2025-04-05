Sandhya Theatre Turns Fortress as Allu Arjun’s 'Arya 2' Re-Release Draws Wild Crowds

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s iconic Sandhya Theatre is once again at the heart of Allu Arjun mania — and this time, it comes with boots on the ground.

With Arya 2 roaring back to life in stunning 4K, the frenzy around its re-release is peaking at the RTC X Roads landmark. But so is the caution. Over 30 police officers have been deployed at Sandhya 70mm and 35mm, not just to manage the crowd, but to prevent another 'Pushpa 2 '- like tragedy.

Last year, during the release of Pushpa 2, a stampede-like situation turned fatal, with a woman named Revathi losing her life and her son seriously injured. That memory is still fresh, especially for fans who saw the celebration turn to chaos.

This time, strict checks are in place: no entry without a valid ticket, vehicle inspections, and a no-compromise stance on safety. Yet none of that has dimmed the buzz.

Sandhya, one of the last bastions of single-screen stardom, is seeing long queues, dance-filled screenings, and packed houses—all for a film that was once dismissed in 2009.

Arya 2 has aged into a cult classic, and Sandhya has always been ground zero for Allu Arjun fandom. From Bunny to Pushpa, this theatre has witnessed generations of fans celebrating his films like festivals.

Today, with fans grooving to Ringa Ringa and My Love is Gone in viral videos, it's clear—when it comes to Allu Arjun, Sandhya isn’t just a cinema. It’s a stadium.