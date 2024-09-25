Published 21:16 IST, September 25th 2024
Santosh Submitted For Oscars By The UK: All About The Hindi Film Premiered At Cannes Film Festival
Sandhya Suri’s Cannes standout Santosh has been the official entry for Oscars from the United Kingdom to enter the race for the Best International Feature Film.
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Santosh is the official entry for Oscars 2025 from United Kingdom | Image: IMDb
