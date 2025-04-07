‘Seat Belts Saved My Family’s Life’: Sonu Sood’s Emotional Plea After Wife’s Terrifying Accident

Sood recalled that the accident occurred just moments after Sonali asked her sister-in-law, Sunita, to wear her seat belt a decision that proved life-saving. | Image: X

New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood took to social media to share a powerful message about road safety, following a serious car accident involving his wife, Sonali Sood.

In a video posted on Instagram, the actor credited seat belts for saving the life of Sonali, her nephew, and her sister during a horrific collision in Nagpur.

"There is a very important message. Last week, there was a very big accident in Nagpur in which my wife, her nephew, and her sister were inside the car," Sood said. “You know that if anyone saved them, it was the seat belt.”

Sood recalled that the accident occurred just moments after Sonali asked her sister-in-law, Sunita, to wear her seat belt a decision that proved life-saving.

“Especially those who sit in the back, they don't wear seat belts. That day, when Sumita was also sitting in the car, my wife asked her to wear the seat belt immediately. She wore the seat belt and the accident happened after a minute. And all three were safe because they wore the seat belt.”

The Happy New Year actor stressed that most people sitting in the back seat don’t use seat belts. "Ninety-nine out of 100 people who sit in the back never wear seat belts," he said.

“They feel that wearing the seat belt is only the responsibility of the person in front.”

He also pointed out how many drivers merely wear the seat belt for appearances, without actually clipping it. “They think they need to show the belt for the police, but not actually use it.”

Sonu Sood urged everyone to take seat belt use seriously, regardless of where they’re sitting in the vehicle. "I request all of you not to sit in the car without the seat belt. Believe me, if you and your family have something attached, that seat belt, please wear it,” he said.