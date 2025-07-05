'Sena Ki Jai’: New Song from Anupam Kher's Upcoming Movie 'Tanvi The Great' Is The Perfect Dose of Patriotism

Mumbai: ‘Sena Ki Jai’, the new song from Anupam Kher’s upcoming movie Tanvi The Great, has been unveiled. As the name suggests, the track is drenched in patriotism. Written by Kausar Munir, sung by Shagun Sodhi, and composed by Academy Award winner MM Keeravani, the song pays tribute to Indian armed forces.

Set against the backdrop of an Army ball event, the song celebrates the valour and sacrifice of soldiers.

Actress Shubhangi Dutt, who plays the role of Tanvi, a girl with autism, is seen dancing and singing in the music video to honour the armed forces.

Composer MM Keeravani described Sena Ki Jai as the “heart of Tanvi The Great,” saying, “The song will make you dance to its rhythm and fill your heart with pride.”

Veteran actor and director Anupam Kher called the track an anthem for the brave hearts. He added that the song reflects the deep, layered thinking of an autistic mind and captures the spirit and strength of India’s soldiers.

The 5:12 minute song has already garnered over 6.5 lakh views.

Tanvi The Great | What Trailer Reveals

The film follows the journey of Tanvi Raina, played by debutant Shubhangi Dutt, a young autistic girl who dreams of joining the Indian Army. Her aspiration is fueled by a desire to fulfill her late father’s wish and honour his legacy.

Tanvi travels to Lansdowne to stay with her grandfather, Colonel Pratap Raina, played by Anupam Kher.

During her visit, she attends a felicitation ceremony that pushes her interests to join the armed forces.

The trailer reveals that Tanvi’s father, Samar Raina – played by Karan Tacker, died while serving in the Army, but his sacrifice went unrecognised. This further drives Tanvi and consolidates her determination to join the army.

Recently, Anupam Kher along with entire cast of ‘Tanvi The Great’ attended its world premiere at the Canes film festival. Soon after the world premier, Anupam Kher revealed its release date in India which is July 18.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Anupam Kher expressed that he was deeply touched and humbled by the response the movie was receiving from all the countries.

“I am deeply touched and humbled by the emotional response of the audiences from all countries last night at the World Premiere of Tanvi The Great. They all said it has a universal theme and it touched their heart. They loved everything specially the music of the film by the maestro MM Keeravaani Sir. Waiting for all of you to witness the love, magic and labour of our film on 18th July!! See you in the THEATRES . Love and prayers always. Jai Hind,” Anupam Kher wrote.

Tanvi The Great | Cast & Production

The film is directed by Anupam Kher and produced by Anupam Kher Studio, National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), and Lower Middle Class Corporation. The movie assembles a stellar cast including: