Shakira Hospitalised Due To Abdominal Issue, Concert In Lima Cancelled

Lima: Colombian superstar Shakira was reportedly hospitalised on Sunday after her health deteriorated in Peru due to a severe abdominal issue. She was rushed to the hospital with an abdominal condition leading to the cancellation of her concert in Peru's Lima. The singer announced the cancellation on her Instagram and X accounts, expressing her sadness and disappointment.

Announcing the cancellation, Shakira shared a statement saying she is currently hospitalised and that doctors informed her she was not in a condition to perform. "I am very sad that I will not be able to take the stage today. I have been deeply emotional and excited about reuniting with my beloved Peruvian audience," she said.

As per reports, Shakira arrived in Peru on Friday evening, where she was scheduled to perform on Sunday and Monday. The country is the second stop on her Latin American tour, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, following two nights in Brazil last week. Latin American fans have given Shakira a warm welcome, with crowds gathering at airports to greet her.

After being hospitalised, Shakira hopes to recover soon and has announced plans to reschedule the concert. "My plan is to perform this show as soon as possible. My team and the promoter are already working on a new date," she said.