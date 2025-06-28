Shefali Jariwala's Husband Parag Tyagi In Tears After Her Sudden Death

Mumbai: The entertainment industry is in mourning after the sudden death of actress-model Shefali Jariwala, known for her iconic music video 'Kaanta Laga'. The 42-year-old actress and television personality, widely known for her stint on Bigg Boss 13, reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest on the intervening night of 27-28 June, leaving fans and colleagues in a state of disbelief and grief. According to reports, Shefali was at home when the cardiac arrest occurred, and her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, rushed her to the hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

The news of her death has shocked the entertainment industry, with tributes and condolences pouring in for her husband, Parag Tyagi, and her loved ones.

Her Husband Parag Tyagi's emotional state was evident as he left the hospital in Mumbai's Andheri area late on Saturday night. Several visuals of him walking out of the hospital, visibly distraught and in tears, have surfaced online, leaving fans and well-wishers heartbroken. His friends explained that the grief on his face reflected the immense loss he was enduring. Meanwhile, messages of support and condolences continue to pour in for Parag and Shefali's loved ones during this heartbreaking time.

Shefali Jariwala, who was known for her breakout appearance in the iconic music video ‘Kaanta Laga’ and her stint on Bigg Boss 13, was also a graduate with a degree in Computer Applications. She had also participated in shows like ‘Nach Baliye 5’ and had been open about her journey with epilepsy. In an earlier interview, she had shared how her disciplined lifestyle and commitment to fitness played an important role in maintaining her health. Despite her efforts to prioritise her well-being, Shefali's untimely demise has left fans and colleagues in shock.

Both Happily Married For 11 Years

Shefali and Parag tied the knot in 2014 after being in love with each other for almost four years. She had previously been married to Harmeet Singh, of the Meet Bros duo. However, the couple divorced in 2009, following which they found love again and married actor Parag Tyagi in 2014. The couple's relationship was often showcased on social media, and fans had grown fond of their love story.

Together, the couple participated in shows like ‘Nach Baliye’, where they showcased their chemistry. The hospital staff confirmed the news of Shefali's passing, stating that she had expired before being brought to the hospital. Her husband and a few others accompanied the body, and the reports are expected to be released soon.

From Holding Engineering Degree To Fighting Epilepsy

Shefali Jariwala's life was marked by both personal highs and challenges. Shefali was born on December 15, 1982, in Mumbai. She was academically inclined, holding a BE degree in Information Technology from Sardar Patel Engineering College in Gujarat. However, destiny had something else in store for her. Her breakout came in 2002 when she featured in the remix music video ‘Kaanta Laga’. With her bold style and electrifying screen presence, she became an overnight sensation, quickly earning household recognition.

Following the success of the video, Shefali made brief appearances in Bollywood, including a cameo in ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. She later expanded her work into regional cinema, including a Kannada film, and even explored digital entertainment through web series like ‘Baby Come Naa’. But it was reality television that marked her major comeback.

In 2019, Shefali entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card contestant. Her composed demeanour, strong opinions, and dignified confrontations earned her both fans and critics.

Shefali Jariwala was open about her long-term health battles, including her fight with epilepsy. She bravely shared her struggles with epilepsy, revealing her first seizure at 15. She attributed stress and anxiety as triggers, but credited exercise for helping her stay seizure-free and manage depression.