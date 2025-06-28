Shefali Jariwala Net Worth: Kaanta Laga Girl's Earnings From Reality Shows, Events And More Ran In Crores

Actress Shefali Jariwala, known for her unforgettable appearance in the hit music video Kaanta Laga, passed away at the age of 42 following a sudden cardiac arrest.

Her death has left fans and the entertainment industry in deep shock. She was declared dead at Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai, where she was rushed by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.

Shefali rose to fame at the age of 19 and went on to build a career not only in entertainment but also as an advocate for health and wellness, all while quietly fighting her own health battles.

Shefali Jariwala Net Worth

According to media reports, Shefali Jariwala had an estimated net worth of $1 million, which is approximately ₹7.5 crore. While this figure has not been officially confirmed by her family, it reflects the earnings she made over her diverse career — including music videos, television shows, films, reality TV, brand endorsements, and social media collaborations.

Shefali also had a strong presence online and earned from sponsored posts on platforms like Instagram.

Fighting Epilepsy with Strength and Silence

Behind the glamour, Shefali dealt with a serious medical condition. She was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of 15, after experiencing her first seizure. For many years, she kept this struggle private. Later in her life, she shared that stress and anxiety often triggered her condition.

Shefali managed her epilepsy through regular exercise, a healthy lifestyle, and mental wellness. She became a strong voice promoting fitness and openly spoke about how staying physically active helped her overcome depression and control her seizures. Her journey became an inspiration for many battling silent illnesses.

From Overnight Fame to a Versatile Career

Shefali became a household name in 2002 with her bold and energetic appearance in Kaanta Laga, which turned her into an instant star. She was soon nicknamed "The Thong Girl", and her style became a trend among the youth.

She later appeared in the Bollywood film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) and participated in dance reality shows like Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye 7 with her husband Parag Tyagi. In 2019, she entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant and stayed in the show till the finale, earning praise for her honesty, grace, and confidence.

Academic Background and Personal Life

Apart from being a performer, Shefali was well-educated. She held a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology from Sardar Patel Engineering College in Gujarat, showing that she was not just talented but also academically accomplished.

She married actor Parag Tyagi in 2014 after the two met at a mutual friend's dinner party. Before Parag, Shefali was briefly married to Harmeet Singh, a member of the music duo Meet Bros, but they separated in 2009.