From Shefali Jariwala To Sidharth Shukla: Young Celebrities Who Died Of Heart Attacks And Cardiac Arrest

Updated 28 June 2025 at 03:30 IST
New Delhi: A disturbing trend of young celebrities succumbing to heart attacks and cardiac arrests has been witnessed by the entertainment industry in recent years, leaving fans in shock. From Indian actors and singers to international musicians and athletes, the list of talented individuals who have died due to heart-related ailments is alarming. The common thread among these cases is the unexpected nature of their deaths, often attributed to a combination of factors such as stress, unhealthy lifestyles, and underlying medical conditions. However, in recent years, the deaths of several fit and health-conscious celebrities have left the world in disbelief.
Big names that include Kannada Actor Puneeth Rajkumar, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, Singer KK, Comedian Raju Srivastava or Director Raj Kaushal, their sudden demise due to heart attacks and cardiac arrest has left the world concerned about heart health. According to experts, the deaths caused by heart-related issues have significantly surged in recent years, after the Covid pandemic. However, there has not been any concrete evidence whether the Covid-19, has been a factor or not.
According to experts, while it's challenging to pinpoint a single cause for such tragic deaths, they stressed on factors such as increased stress levels, high expectations, post-Covid impacts, unhealthy lifestyles, and smoking as contributors. The cardiologists explain the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet, regular exercise, stress management, and regular check-ups. They also outline the importance of recognising the warning signs of a heart attack, such as chest pain, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue, and seeking immediate medical attention is crucial.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 28 June 2025 at 03:28 IST