From Shefali Jariwala To Sidharth Shukla: Young Celebrities Who Died Of Heart Attacks And Cardiac Arrest

New Delhi: A disturbing trend of young celebrities succumbing to heart attacks and cardiac arrests has been witnessed by the entertainment industry in recent years, leaving fans in shock. From Indian actors and singers to international musicians and athletes, the list of talented individuals who have died due to heart-related ailments is alarming. The common thread among these cases is the unexpected nature of their deaths, often attributed to a combination of factors such as stress, unhealthy lifestyles, and underlying medical conditions. However, in recent years, the deaths of several fit and health-conscious celebrities have left the world in disbelief.

Big names that include Kannada Actor Puneeth Rajkumar, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, Singer KK, Comedian Raju Srivastava or Director Raj Kaushal, their sudden demise due to heart attacks and cardiac arrest has left the world concerned about heart health. According to experts, the deaths caused by heart-related issues have significantly surged in recent years, after the Covid pandemic. However, there has not been any concrete evidence whether the Covid-19, has been a factor or not.

Indian Celebrities Who Died Of Heart Attacks

Actor Sidharth Shukla: The Bigg Boss 13 winner and television actor passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40 due to a sudden cardiac arrest.

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar: A Kannada actor and philanthropist, Puneeth Rajkumar died on October 29, 2021, at 46 due to a heart attack.

Singer KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath): The acclaimed singer passed away on May 31, 2022, at 53, after a concert in Kolkata due to a heart attack.

Director/Producer Raj Kaushal: The director and producer, Raj Kaushal, died on June 30, 2021, at 50 due to a cardiac arrest.

Comedian Raju Srivastav: The renowned comedian, Raju Srivastav, suffered a heart attack in August 2022 and passed away on September 21, 2022, at the age 58.

Actor/Director Satish Chandra Kaushik: A versatile figure in Indian cinema, Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9, 2023, at 66 due to a heart attack.

Actor Siddhaant Vir Surryavanshi: The television actor died on May 19, 2022, at 46 due to a cardiac arrest while working out in a gym.

Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja: A south Indian actor, Chiranjeevi Sarja, passed away on June 7, 2020, at 35 due to cardiac arrest.

Comedian Vivek: A Tamil cinema comedian, Vivek died on April 17, 2021, at 59 due to cardiac arrest.

Actress Madhubala: The Bollywood legend, Madhubala, died at age 36 due to heart-related complications in 1969.

International Celebrities Who Died Of Heart Attacks

Michael Jackson: The King of Pop died on June 25, 2009, at 50 due to a cardiac arrest.

Brittany Murphy: The American actress and singer passed away on December 20, 2009, at 32 due to a heart attack.

Christopher Reeve: An American actor and activist, Christopher Reeve died on October 10, 2004, at 52 due to heart failure.

Jim Morrison: The iconic lead singer of The Doors, Morrison's life was cut short at 27 in 1971 due to heart failure, with some speculation surrounding an accidental overdose.

Reggie Lewis: A talented professional basketball player, Lewis suffered a fatal heart attack at 27 in 1993.

Cass Elliot (Mama Cass): The beloved singer, Cass Elliot, died at 32 in 1974 from a heart attack, likely exacerbated by her struggles with obesity.

Darryl Kile: A Major League Baseball pitcher, Kile's life was tragically ended at 33 in 2002 due to coronary heart disease.

Lisa Marie Presley: The daughter of music legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley passed away at 54 in 2023 from an apparent cardiac arrest.

Understanding The Causes