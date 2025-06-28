Kaanta Laga Girl Shefali Jariwala Passes Away At 42 Due To Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Mumbai: Shefali Jariwala, the actress and model best known for her sizzling performance in the iconic music video ‘Kaanta Laga’, suddenly passed away on Friday, leaving the entertainment industry in shock. According to reports, Shefali was rushed to a multispeciality hospital in Mumbai on Friday by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, and three others. However, hospital staff confirmed that she had already passed away before being brought in.

According to reports, Shefali died of sudden cardiac arrest at the age of 42. "Shefali had expired before she was brought in. Her husband and a few others accompanied the body," said a staff member at the hospital's reception.

Shefali Jariwala became a household name in the early 2000s with her breakout appearance in the remix video ‘Kaanta Laga’, earning her the name ‘Kaanta Laga Girl’. Her performance in the video took her to fame, and she went on to feature in several other music videos, films, and reality shows. She appeared in Salman Khan's blockbuster film ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ and participated in popular reality shows like ‘Nach Baliye’ and ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

Shefali was known for her outspoken personality and strong presence on social media. Over the years, she also became an advocate for mental health awareness and women's empowerment. Her sudden passing has shocked fans and colleagues across the entertainment industry, with tributes already pouring in on social media. The fans and fellow celebrities are remembering her as a vibrant, fearless artist who left a lasting impression on the world of pop culture.

Shefali is survived by her husband, Parag Tyagi, whom she married in 2014. The couple was often seen together on social media, and their relationship was a subject of admiration for many.

Cause Of Death: Cardiac Arrest

Actress Shefali Jariwala, also widely known for her stint on Bigg Boss 13, along with the ‘Kaanta Laga’ music video, died of sudden cardiac arrest, sources claimed. The incident occurred on the intervening night of June 27 and 28, and despite being rushed to the hospital, doctors were unable to revive her.

As per experts, cardiac arrest occurs when the heart suddenly stops functioning, leading to a loss of blood circulation and oxygen supply to vital organs. It can be caused by various factors, including pre-existing medical conditions, electrical disturbances in the heart, or severe injuries. In many cases, cardiac arrest can be treated with prompt medical intervention, including CPR and defibrillation. However, in Shefali's case, the medical team was unable to revive her despite swift intervention.

Shefali Jariwala's Legacy

Shefali Jariwala had built a devoted fan base over the years with her strong presence on reality TV and her iconic appearances in music videos. Her sudden passing has shocked the entertainment industry, with fans and colleagues mourning her loss. Reacting to the sudden shocking news, they said that Shefali's legacy will live on through her work, and her fans will remember her as a vibrant and talented personality.