Shefali Jariwala, Sid Shukla & More: List Of Bigg Boss Contestants Who Died Of Cardiac Arrest

New Delhi: The entertainment industry has been left reeling after a string of tragic events involving Bigg Boss contestants who have succumbed to cardiac arrests. The most recent victim is Shefali Jariwala, a 42-year-old actress and model who was known for her breakout appearance in the iconic music video ‘Kaanta Laga’ and her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Shefali's untimely death has sent shockwaves across Bollywood, with fans and colleagues mourning her loss.
The news of Shefali's passing has brought back memories of other Bigg Boss contestants who met with similar tragic ends. Sidharth Shukla, the winner of Bigg Boss 13, died of a heart attack in 2021 at the age of 40. Sonali Phogat, a Bigg Boss 14 contestant and BJP leader, died in 2023 at the age of 42 due to a heart attack.
In the recent incident, Shefali Jariwala's death has also brought attention to the importance of prioritising one's health and well-being. As a celebrity, Shefali had been open about her struggles with weight and self-acceptance.
The entertainment industry is known for its glamour and glitz, but behind the scenes, many celebrities struggle with the pressures of fame, stress, and anxiety.
As news of Shefali Jariwala's passing spreads, tributes and condolences are pouring in from fans and colleagues. Her husband, Parag Tyagi, was seen heartbroken outside the hospital, and the entertainment industry is mourning her loss.
Shefali Jariwala had a close bond with Sidharth Shukla, her co-contestant on Bigg Boss 13. On his death anniversary, she remembered him fondly, saying, "It's sad that he is not with us anymore, but he still lives in our hearts and memories." Shefali also revealed that they had dated briefly before reconnecting on the show.
