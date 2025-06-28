Shefali Jariwala, Sid Shukla & More: List Of Bigg Boss Contestants Who Died Of Cardiac Arrest

New Delhi: The entertainment industry has been left reeling after a string of tragic events involving Bigg Boss contestants who have succumbed to cardiac arrests. The most recent victim is Shefali Jariwala, a 42-year-old actress and model who was known for her breakout appearance in the iconic music video ‘Kaanta Laga’ and her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Shefali's untimely death has sent shockwaves across Bollywood, with fans and colleagues mourning her loss.

The news of Shefali's passing has brought back memories of other Bigg Boss contestants who met with similar tragic ends. Sidharth Shukla, the winner of Bigg Boss 13, died of a heart attack in 2021 at the age of 40. Sonali Phogat, a Bigg Boss 14 contestant and BJP leader, died in 2023 at the age of 42 due to a heart attack.

In the recent incident, Shefali Jariwala's death has also brought attention to the importance of prioritising one's health and well-being. As a celebrity, Shefali had been open about her struggles with weight and self-acceptance.

The entertainment industry is known for its glamour and glitz, but behind the scenes, many celebrities struggle with the pressures of fame, stress, and anxiety.

List of Bigg Boss Contestants Who Died Of Heart Attack

Shefali Jariwala: The 42-year-old actress and model passed away due to a cardiac arrest on June 27, 2025. She was rushed to the hospital by her husband, Parag Tyagi, and three others, but she couldn't be revived.

Sidharth Shukla: The winner of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla, died of a heart attack in 2021 at the age of 40. His death was a shock to the nation, and he is still remembered for his charisma and leadership.

Sonali Phogat: A Bigg Boss 14 contestant and BJP leader, Sonali Phogat, died in 2023 at the age of 42 due to a heart attack.

List of Other Bigg Boss Contestants Who Died Young

Pratyusha Banerjee: A popular face from Bigg Boss 7, Pratyusha tragically died by suicide in 2016 at just 24. Her death led to concerns about mental health and the pressures of the entertainment industry.

Swami Om: A controversial contestant from Bigg Boss 10, Swami Om passed away in 2021 after battling Covid-19.

Somadas Chathannoor: Appearing in the first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, Somadas died in 2021 due to Covid-19 complications.

Jayashree Ramaiah: Known from Bigg Boss Kannada Season 3, Jayashree died by suicide in 2020.

Tributes and Condolences

As news of Shefali Jariwala's passing spreads, tributes and condolences are pouring in from fans and colleagues. Her husband, Parag Tyagi, was seen heartbroken outside the hospital, and the entertainment industry is mourning her loss.