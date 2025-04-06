Shreya Ghoshal Regains Access to Hacked X Account After Two Months

New Delhi: Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has announced that she has finally regained control of her X account, which was hacked back in February. The singer, known for her iconic hits such as Bairi Piya, Yeh Ishq Haaye, Teri Ore, and Deewani Mastani, shared the news with her nearly 7 million followers on the microblogging platform on Sunday, after almost two months of struggle.

"I am back!! I will be talking and writing here often.. Yes, my X account has been in trouble as it got hacked in February. Now I have finally had the help from the @X team after a lot of struggles in establishing proper communication. All is well!! Now I am here," Ghoshal wrote in her first post since regaining access.

Her return was much awaited by fans, as her account had been taken over by hackers since February 13, leaving her followers unable to receive any authentic updates from the singer herself.

In her latest post, Ghoshal took the opportunity to warn her followers about suspicious advertisements that have been circulating with her name. "Be wary of weird ads with articles about me, featuring very absurd headlines and AI-generated pictures," she cautioned. “These are click baits, which lead to spam / fraudulent links. Please keep reporting these ads. I have no power in putting them down. I have tried my best.”

The 41-year-old singer expressed frustration over the lack of control she has in removing these ads, adding that she has already tried reaching out to X’s team for assistance. "These are X ad regulations, which allow such ads to run. Hope they solve these matters soon," she added, urging X authorities to take swift action to protect users from such scams.

Last month, Ghoshal had shared a detailed post on Instagram about the hacking incident, revealing that she had been struggling to regain control of her account since February 13. At the time, she had reached out to the X team multiple times but had only received auto-generated responses.