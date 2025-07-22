‘Sick and Tired…’: Tanushree Dutta Breaks Down in Viral Video, Alleges Harassment at Home | WATCH

Tanushree Dutta in now viral video is seen in tears, alleging continuous harassment in her own home. | Image: X

New Delhi: Actress Tanushree Dutta, who became the face of India’s #MeToo movement in 2018 after accusing veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct, has once again raised serious concerns. In an emotional video posted on Instagram, which is now going viral, Tanushree is seen in tears, alleging continuous harassment in her own home.

“I’m sick and tired of this harassment!! It’s been going on since 2018 #metoo. Aaj fed up hokar maine police ko call kiya. Please someone help me,” she wrote.

‘Mujhe mere hi ghar mein pareshaan kiya jaa raha hai’

In the video, Tanushree claims she is being harassed within her home and has been living in distress for years.

"I just called the cops. They asked me to come to the police station to file a complaint. I’ll probably go tomorrow or the day after. I am not well. Mujhe itna pareshaan kiya gaya hai pichle 4 to 5 saalon mein,” she said.

Health Issues and Allegations of Maid Misconduct

The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress also opened up about her deteriorating health due to prolonged stress, stating that she suffers from chronic fatigue syndrome.

"Main kuch kaam nahi kar paa rahi hoon. Mera pura ghar messy ho chuka hai. I cannot even hire maids because they planted maids in my house. They were stealing stuff. I have to do everything myself. Please someone help me," she said.

Second Video Alleges Noise Harassment Since 2020

In another post, Tanushree shared noise video, alleging persistent disturbances near her home.

"I’ve dealt with very loud banging noises above my roof and outside my door almost every day at odd hours since 2020. I got tired of complaining to the building management and gave up a few years ago," she wrote.

She added that she often listens to Hindu mantras with headphones to cope with the constant stress.