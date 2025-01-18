Published 20:49 IST, January 18th 2025
Singer Darshan Raval Ties The Knot With 'Best Friend' Dharal Surelia | FIRST PHOTOS
Darshan Raval took to his Instagram account to share the first photos from his wedding. The singer got married to his long-time girlfriend Dharal Surelia.
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Darshan Raval married Dharal Surelia | Image: Darshan Raval/Instagram
Popular singer Darshan Raval has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Dharal Surelia. The couple took to their social media account to make a joint post confirming the news of their wedding and sharing the first photos. They shared the photos with the caption, “My best friend forever".
The post is now going viral online.
