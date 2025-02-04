Sonakshi Sinha Sells Her Luxurious Bandra Flat For Whopping ₹22.50 Crore, Know How Much Profit She Gained

Sonakshi Sinha is currently enjoying her married life with Zaheer Iqbal after tying the knot on June 23, 2024. Recently, Sonakshi Sinha had sold her luxurious apartment in Bandra, Mumbai for a whopping amount. Know how much profit the actress has gained after selling the flat.

How much profit did Sonakshi Sinha acquire after selling her Bandra flat?

According to a report of Square Yards, the property registration documents showcased that Sonakshi Sinha has sold her luxury apartment in Mumbai for ₹22.50 crore. The transaction was reportedly registered in January 2025. As part of the transaction, a stamp duty of ₹1.35 crore and registration charges of ₹30,000 were paid.

The flat is situated in Bandra West. The apartment is in 81 Aureate, which is a residential project by MJ Shah Group, and it spans to a carpet area of 4.211 sq.ft while the built up area is upto 4.632 sq.ft. The apartment also includes three car parking spaces. The Heeramandi actress had reportedly purchased this flat in March 2020 for ₹14 crore. As per Square Yards’ data, the property value has recorded by 61% over five years. Interestingly, Sonakshi Sinha has one more apartment in 81 Aureate. Bandra West is one of the most sought-after location for celebrities and other elites due to its Bandra-Worli sea link and upcoming developments.

What’s next for Sonakshi Sinha?

Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness. The project which was announced a long time is reportedly in works. The movie will also star Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in essential roles. Arjun Rampal will also be seen in a cameo role. It will also mark the directorial debut of Sonakshi Sinha's brother Kussh S Sinha.

