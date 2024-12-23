sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:00 IST, December 23rd 2024

South Box Office: Marco Springs Surprise, Viduthalai Part 2 And UI The Movie Register Good 1st Weekend Collection

Marco, Viduthalai Part 2 and UI were the big South releases on December 20. Here's how they performed in their opening weekend at the box office.

Unni Mukundan in a still from Malayalam film Marco
Unni Mukundan in a still from Malayalam film Marco | Image: X

South Box Office: New Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam releases received good response at the box office in their opening weekend. Marco starring Unni Mukundan sprung up a big surprise with a steady grip over the box office. Vidhuthalai Part 2 performed well as expected and has almost doubled its collections from the first part which released last year. However, a common thing was that none of the regional releases were able to sell tickets outside their home states.

A still from Malayalam film Marco | Image: X

Marco first weekend box office run detailed

Malayalam film Marco is being dubbed as "Indian John Wick" for its slick action sequences and stylised presentation. It collected nearly ₹15 crore in its opening weekend and witnessed a steady rise in its business over the first three days. While the Friday business was ₹4.3 crore, the collections rose to ₹4.6 crore on Saturday followed by ₹5.35 crore on Sunday.  

Marco released on December 20 | Image: X

Separately, Marco has been receiving good reviews on X after its release on December 20. It was hailed as a "new chapter in Indian action movies" by many who managed to catch the violent action drama on the big screens.

Viduthalai Part 2 and UI do well in opening weekend

Upendra Rao's Kannada film UI: The Movie wound up its first-weekend run with collections of ₹18.34 crore. The numbers, however, declined over the Friday to Sunday period. For many, the film's message and how it was presented did not click, while for others it landed.

Viduthalai Part 2 and UI released on December 20 | Image: X

Vijay Sethupathi starrer Viduthalai Part 2 minted ₹22.46 crore in its first weekend. However, the Telugu version of the film had no takers. The Tamil version is contributing heavily to its business in India.  

