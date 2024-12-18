South Movies In Theatres This Week: Vijay Sethupathi's Viduthalai Part 2, Upendra's UI And More

Theatre Releases This Week: South Indian cinema is gearing up to thrill audiences with this week's new releases. Films spanning various genres are hitting theatres, including the highly anticipated Viduthalai Part 2, Bachhala Malli, and Marco. These movies promise unique stories and impressive performances, making it a great opportunity to enjoy a movie outing with your loved ones.

Viduthalai Part 2

Viduthalai Part 2 is an action drama and a direct continuation of Viduthalai Part 1, which came out in 2023. This sequel delves into the backstory of Vijay Sethupathi’s character, Perumal Vaathiyaar. Manju Warrier portrays an activist and also plays Perumal’s love interest.

Viduthalai Part 2 | Image: X

The film centres on their relationship, while also introducing key supporting characters. It promises a compelling narrative, highlighting the struggles of individuals fighting for their rights against an unjust system. The movie is set to release on December 20.

UI

The plot of UI centres on a psychological struggle between a king and a man, who uses his cleverness to take control and overthrow the ruler, ultimately becoming the town's dictator. Set in a dystopian world, the film depicts a society devastated by the consequences of COVID-19, the rise of AI, global warming, and other crises. People live in severe poverty, unaware that they are being manipulated by those in power.

Marco

Marco is an upcoming action thriller directed by Haneef Adeni. The film stars Unni Mukundan as Marco, the youngest son of the Adattu family, notorious for gold smuggling in Kerala.

Marco | Image: X

When an unexpected event shakes the family, Marco embarks on a violent quest to uncover the truth. The story offers intense action and a compelling plot.

Bachhala Malli

Bachchala Malli is an upcoming action drama directed by Subbu Mangadevvi. Set in the 1990s, the film traces the emotional journey of Bachchala Malli, a rural hero. It blends intense drama with romance, highlighting the protagonist's struggles and personal growth. The film has been gaining attention on social media due to its compelling storyline. It is produced by Hasya Movies.

Rifle Club

Rifle Club is a soon-to-be-released Malayalam action thriller directed by Aashiq Abu. The film takes place in an old rifle club, where skilled hunters bond over their shared passion. When a vengeful arms dealer and his gang threaten their lives, the members must come together to survive. The story unfolds amidst the stunning backdrop of the Western Ghats.

ED Extra Decent

On December 18, Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu shared a teaser for his upcoming film ED-Extra Decent on social media. The film, directed by Aamir Pallikkal, is set to release in theatres on December 20, just in time for the Christmas season.

ED Extra Decent | Image: IMDb

Pallikkal, who previously directed Ayisha (2023) starring Manju Warrier, helms this project. The screenplay is written by Ashif Kakkodi, known for his work on Ayisha and Momo In Dubai (2023).

Bottle Radha