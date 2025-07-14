SS Rajamouli And Jr NTR Lose Cool At Fan Clicking Photos, Shouting 'Jai NTR' At Kota Srinivasa Rao’s Funeral | Watch

Veteran Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away at the age of 83 at 4 am on July 13. Also a former BJP MLA and Padma Shri awardee, the actor was suffering from prolonged illness and age-related issues. He acted in nearly 750 films across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages. He had celebrated his 83rd birthday just two days before his death. The funeral is being held today in Jubilee Hills, where many celebrities have come to pay their last respects. Several videos of the funeral have gone viral.

Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli got angry at the fans at Kota Srinivasa Rao’s funeral

Among many celebs, Telugu star Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli attended the funeral. However, a video of both is going viral, showing them appearing angry with the fans.

In one video, Jr NTR addressed the media after paying his respects to the late acting legend. While he was speaking, his fans suddenly began chanting his name. In Telugu, he said, “Let’s celebrate the legacy he left behind through his unforgettable performances, across all our mediums, without sorrow.”

As NTR finished his statement and turned away, a few fans off-camera started chanting ‘Jai NTR’ (Hail NTR). Hearing this, NTR turned back, pointed his finger at them, and said, “No, Jai Kota Srinivasa Rao!” He left the stage but soon returned to make his point clear.

In another video, SS Rajamouli also appears visibly angry at a fan who tried to take a selfie with him while he was on his way home after attending the late actor’s funeral. At first, Rajamouli avoided any interaction, but when the fan refused to back off, he angrily shrugged him away and gave him a stern look to make him understand the seriousness of the moment.

Sometimes, fans cross the line just to capture a moment with their favourite star. Both videos are now going viral.