SS Rajamouli, who is all set to mesmerise audiences with his upcoming animated series, Baahubali: Crown of Blood, opened up about animating the film franchise. Set in the fictional kingdom of Mahishmati, the box office success of the Baahubali movies took Telugu cinema nationally and eventually globally. It starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia. The new animated project is the prequel to the film franchise.

SS Rajamouli on adding animation to the Baahubali franchise

Recently, at an event in Hyderabad, SS Rajamouli said, "It was very difficult for me to break away from the Baahubali films and give it to Sharad (Devarajan) and say to take it forward from there. It was a very hard decision. Initially, I even thought I wouldn't let him do anything with it without my consent but gradually I realised I had to let go.”

The filmmaker added he took Sharad Devarajan through the process of making Baahubali to get him to know the characters of the universe. He said, “I took them through the process of how we made Baahubali, what are the characters and their conflicts and if you have to take it out and create any other story, the soul of the Baahubali films is very important and that's what resonated with the Indian audiences and across the world. I tried to explain to them what that soul was.”

What is Baahubali: Crown of Blood about?

As per a statement, Baahubali: Crown of Blood, is a story where Baahubali and Bhallaladeva join hands to protect the great kingdom of Mahishmati and the throne against its greatest threat, the mysterious warlord known only as Raktadeva.

The original Baahubali films, released between 2015 and 2018, became a global phenomenon, earning massive acclaim and box office success. Rajamouli's unparalleled storytelling, coupled with groundbreaking visual effects, propelled the films to unprecedented heights, captivating audiences worldwide. Recently, the makers unveiled the show's trailer. Baahubali: Crown of Blood is scheduled to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on May 17.