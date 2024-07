Published 16:21 IST, July 18th 2024

Stree 2 Trailer: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao And Chaderiwasi Reunite To Take On Sarkata Rakshas

The Stree 2 trailer brings back Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and other cast members. It will release on August 15 alongside Khel Khel Mein.