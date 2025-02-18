Updated 12:40 IST, February 18th 2025
Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Response Over Pornographic Content On YouTube, Social media Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Row
The Supreme Court, during its hearing of Ranveer Allahbadia's petition regarding the 'India's Got Latent' controversy, has asked the Centre if it intends to take action to regulate obscene content on YouTube and social media. This question could have broader implications for online content regulation.
Published 12:40 IST, February 18th 2025