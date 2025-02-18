sb.scorecardresearch
Updated 12:40 IST, February 18th 2025

Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Response Over Pornographic Content On YouTube, Social media Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Row

Supreme Court seeks Centre's response over pornographic content on YouTube, social media amid Ranveer Allahbadia row.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

The Supreme Court, during its hearing of Ranveer Allahbadia's petition regarding the 'India's Got Latent' controversy, has asked the Centre if it intends to take action to regulate obscene content on YouTube and social media. This question could have broader implications for online content regulation.

Published 12:40 IST, February 18th 2025