Suriya Out, Prabhas In? How Kalki Proves To Be A Deterrent For Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Karna

Suriya is currently reeling under the loss of his pan-India film Kanguva. While the producer of the movie made tall claims about the period action drama earning ₹2000 crore at the box office, which was backed by Suriya, Kanguva has grossly underperformed at the box office and has managed to earn just ₹100 crore worldwide after 11 days of its release. Reportedly, Suriya, who was set to feature in another big-budget film in Bollywood after Kanguva, has lost out on the project.

Suriya's latest release is Kanguva | Image: Suriya/Instagram

Prabhas steps in for Suriya?

Rumours have been abuzz for some time that Suriya will be headlining Karna movie by director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra of Rang De Basanti fame. Suriya's meeting with the filmmaker has also kept the buzz alive around the rumoured project. Janhvi Kapoor was attached to star opposite the Ghajini actor in the ambitious film, which was supposed to be mounted on a big budget.

Suriya was reporetdly paired opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Karna | Image: Instagram

After Kanguva failure, which was made on a budget of over ₹300 crore, reportedly, the makers of Karna have decided against casting Suriya as the leading face in the mythology-inspired movie. Kanguva's flop status has also thwarted Suriya's plans to venture into the pan-India market for now as the movie has been rejected by the Hindi audiences. But what happens to Karna now?

Prabhas' dilemma- Why can't he do Karna?

After Suriya's rumoured exit from Karna, Prabhas has reportedly been approached to play the leading role in the film. However, in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, the Baahubali star is already playing Karna and this has cast doubts over his decision to play the role again in another movie.

Prabhas as Karna in Kalki 2898 AD | Image: X